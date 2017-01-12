S.C. Church Welcomes Clemson Fans Who Bargained Through Prayer

Clemson won the national football title on a last-second play. The sports site SB Nation reports a sign at the church reads: If you made any promises on Clemson's last drive, service starts at 10.

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some people try to bargain through prayer. God, if you'll just let this one thing happen, I will quit smoking, quit drinking, whatever. The sport site SB Nation reports a church in South Carolina followed up. Clemson won the national football title on a last-second play, and a sign at the church says, if you made any promises on Clemson's last drive, service starts at 10. We don't know if God makes bargains, but the pastor is ready to collect. It's MORNING EDITION

