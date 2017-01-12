National Security
Rep. Mike Pompeo Questioned By Senate Panel In Bid To Become CIA Director
Audio will be available later today.
Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo is scheduled to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday for his confirmation hearing to become President-elect Trump's director of the CIA. Pompeo is expected to face questioning about the role Russia played in meddling in the U.S. presidential election, the war against ISIS and other challenges. He is expected to be confirmed.