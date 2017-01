'365 Days Of Tacos' Highlights A Staple Of San Antonio Culture

It's a tough job, but somebody has to do it. NPR's Kelly McEvers talks to Mike Sutter, food critic for the San Antonio Express-News, about his "365 Days of Tacos" series where he reports on a different taco joint every day for a year. So far, he's found that tacos have become a staple of the city and culture.