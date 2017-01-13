Accessibility links

Can We Improve Our Transportation Network Using...Biology?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Networks

About Wanis Kabbaj's TED Talk

Wanis Kabbaj wants traffic to flow smoothly and efficiently, like the blood in our veins. He says driverless cars may be the solution to today's highway gridlock.

About Wanis Kabbaj

Wanis Kabbaj is the director of global strategy for healthcare logistics at UPS. He finds ways for organizations to transport their temperature-sensitive medicines and biotechnologies safely around the world.

