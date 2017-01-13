Bollywood Smash Hit Tells Story Of Female Wrestlers

It's one of the unlikeliest Disney movies ever made – and a blockbuster success in India.

The movie is called Dangal – Hindi for "wrestling." It's based on a true story about two sisters born in a part of India where the preference for sons is so strong that India's prime minister in recent years launched a campaign against female feticide there, and who against tremendous odds grew up to become world-class wrestlers.

After a Disney executive stumbled on a newspaper article about the real-life wrestling family, the U.S. production company teamed up with an Indian partner to make the film. Over the past three weeks it's become Bollywood's highest-grossing movie, bringing in more than $50 million in ticket sales in India. The movie is also playing in U.S. theaters, and has raked in at least $11 million in North American since its late December opening.

Bollywood mega-star Aamir Khan plays the family patriarch, former wrestling champion Mahavir Singh Phogat, whose dreams of gold medal glory have eluded him.

"What I couldn't do, our son will," the character tells his pregnant wife. "He will win gold for our country."

That anticipated baby boy turned out to be a daughter, with three more girls to follow.

But years later, when Phogat discovers his eldest daughters — Geeta and Babita — have beaten two boys to a pulp for calling them names, he transfers his athletic ambitions to his girls. Disregarding taboos about women competing in the sporting arena, Phogat sets about molding Geeta and Babita into wrestling champions with punishing workouts, though not without the characteristic Disney slapstick.

All of India knows how this story ends: With dad coaching real life Geeta and Babita all the way to the podium at the 2010 Commonwealth Games where they respectively took a gold and silver medal. The sisters have been winning international accolades ever since.

But what intrigued the film's co-writer and director Nitesh Tiwari is this: "Why in India is there so much bias against having a girl child?"

"Why is there so much desperation only to want a boy? So the movie aims at trying to change this mindset — that a girl is as a beautiful a gift of God as a boy," Tiwari says.

The film sprawls across Haryana's lush rural landscape and sparkles with engaging characters, including a nephew who narrates the film and provides comic relief. Tiwari says the creators consciously deployed plenty of humor because he says the issues are heavy, and the "audience should be enlightened as well as entertained." But Tiwari says he also hewed closely to a delicate family dynamic. Daughter Geeta is depicted as the prodigal child, who loses her way on the straight path, meaning her father's, only to find her way back. But Geeta also frequently locked horns with her coach and father.

"And those fights still happen between the father and the daughter," Tiwari jokes.

The film's release follows the 2016 Rio Olympics, where women on India's national team took home the country's only two medals. One of those two medals was a bronze won by female wrestler Sakshi Malik, also from Haryana.

Indian film critic and journalist Anna M.M. Vetticad says her compatriots are eager to see women on the screen portrayed in a new light. She says the success of Dangal is excellent news "for those who believe that the hero stalking the heroine, extreme objectification of women — all of the things which have been Hindi film staples so far — are not the only thing that the entire audience wants."

Real-life 27-year old Babita Kumari Phogat agrees. Her father has trained all four of his girls in the art of wrestling and contributed to Haryana's reputation as a breeding ground for India's best wrestlers. But the family's biggest victory, she says, is inspiring parents to believe in their daughters.

"This is a victory for the girls who were kept behind those veils, "she says, "and the victims of female feticide in Haryana."