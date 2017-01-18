Trump's Picks For Special Advisers Present Potential Ethical Issues

President-elect Trump has named two businessmen as special advisers: Wall Street legend Carl Icahn and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Icahn will advise the White House on regulatory reform and Giuliani on cybersecurity. But Icahn makes billions through Wall Street trading, and Giuliani makes millions from his security consulting firm, which presents some potential ethical issues.