Wilbur Ross' Confirmation Hearing Highlights Divide Among GOP On Trade

The confirmation hearing of Commerce Secretary nominee Wilbur Ross highlighted divisions within the Republican Party over trade. Ross signaled that the incoming Trump administration will be much more aggressive in responding to trade violations by other countries. Several Republican Senators told Ross they were concerned that punitive tariffs and confrontations with trading partners could damage the economy.