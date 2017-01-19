Accessibility links

Tiny Desk

Tiny Desk

Intimate video performances, recorded live at the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen

Credit: NPR

Tiny Desk

BADBADNOTGOOD

BADBADNOTGOOD made a name for itself by reworking songs from the likes of Nas and Ol' Dirty Bastard, eventually catching the attention of Odd Future leader Tyler, the Creator. The masses took notice in 2015 when the group produced an entire LP for Ghostface Killah, Sour Soul. BADBADNOTGOOD has been called a hip-hop ensemble, but its foundation is clearly jazz, which provides a gateway to countless genres. On IV, the group allows that gateway to widen, adding soul and funk to the repertoire.

Still only in their 20s, the band's members never seemed intimidated by the intimate nature of the Tiny Desk; if anything, it accentuated their enthusiasm. This was their zone. They played three selections from IV — including "Cashmere," which only slightly veered from the studio version, and "In Your Eyes," which features Charlotte Day Wilson's vocals. The tight arrangement allowed Wilson to hover gently above the instrumentation, showing off the band's most promising work to date. It was a pleasure to have BADBADNOTGOOD at the desk for IV — and exciting to imagine what's in store for V, VI and beyond.

IV is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "And That, Too."

  • "In Your Eyes" (Feat. Charlotte Day Wilson)

  • "Cashmere"

Musicians

Alexander Sowinski (drums); Chester Hansen (bass); Leland Whitty (sax, flute, guitar); James Hill (piano); Charlotte Day Wilson (vocals).

Credits

Producers: Bobby Carter, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Colin Marshall, Kara Frame; Production Assistant: Jenny Gathright; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR.

For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Tiny Desk

Ben Folds: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch
Jun Tsuboike/NPR

Tiny Desk

Ben Folds

Performing solo, Folds performs three songs from his new album and two old favorites.

Chelsea Wolfe: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Tiny Desk Concert with Chelsea Wolfe. Ariel Zambelich/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Ariel Zambelich/NPR

Tiny Desk

Chelsea Wolfe

Wolfe takes three songs from the metallic Abyss and makes them howl by their lonesome.

Car Seat Headrest: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Tiny Desk Concert with Car Seat Headrest. Jun Tsuboike/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Jun Tsuboike/NPR

Tiny Desk

Car Seat Headrest

Will Toledo is a wordsmith with a vision, as well as a DIY sound that's still finely crafted.

EL VY: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Tiny Desk Concert with EL VY. NPR hide caption

toggle caption NPR

Tiny Desk

EL VY

The National's Matt Berninger and Menomena's Brent Knopf team up in an intimate setting.

The Arcs: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Tiny Desk Concert with The Arcs. Jessica Mowery/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Jessica Mowery/NPR

Tiny Desk

The Arcs

It's our 500th show at the Tiny Desk, featuring The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and his new band.

Wolf Alice: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Tiny Desk Concert with Wolf Alice. NPR hide caption

toggle caption NPR

Tiny Desk

Wolf Alice

The band's music can be noisy and primal, but at the Tiny Desk it showed a different side.

River Whyless: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Tiny Desk Concert with River Whyless. Jun Tsuboike/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Jun Tsuboike/NPR

Tiny Desk

River Whyless

The North Carolina band fills its rootsy music with unexpected instruments and clever ideas.

Benny Sings: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Tiny Desk Concert with Benny Sings. Morgan Walker/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Morgan Walker/NPR

Tiny Desk

Benny Sings

The Dutch singer layers R&B, jazz and pop over hip-hop beats in his first-ever U.S. appearance.

Natalie Merchant: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Tiny Desk Concert with Natalie Merchant Jun Tsuboike /NPR hide caption

toggle caption Jun Tsuboike /NPR

Tiny Desk

Natalie Merchant

The singer-songwriter gives a warmhearted performance of two new songs, an old favorite and a hymn.

Mariachi Flor De Toloache: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Tiny Desk Concert with Mariachi Flor De Toloache Jun Tsuboike/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Jun Tsuboike/NPR

Tiny Desk

Mariachi Flor De Toloache

While on tour with The Arcs, the powerhouse mariachi band performs live in the NPR Music offices.

Back To Top