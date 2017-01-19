American Airstrikes Destroy Group Of ISIS Military Camps In Libya

American B-2 stealth bombers destroyed a nest of ISIS military camps in Libya late Wednesday, the Pentagon said. It's the latest in a long series of American airstrikes designed to set back the progress of the terror group's efforts to spread from its home base in Iraq and Syria. Libya has been in chaos since U.S. and European militaries helped depose its onetime ruler without replacing him with a viable new government.