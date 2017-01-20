Accessibility links

NPR logo

Are There More Than Five Basic Tastes?

Listen
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/510621715/510657247" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Are There More Than Five Basic Tastes?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Are There More Than Five Basic Tastes?

Are There More Than Five Basic Tastes?

Listen
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/510621715/510657247" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Five Senses

About Nicole Garneau's TED Talk

Scientists have long believed we have just five tastes - salty, sweet, bitter, sour and umami (or savory). Geneticist Nicole Garneau argues we might be able to taste a sixth — fat.

About Nicole Garneau

Dr. Nicole Garneau is a geneticist who is interested in the way a person's DNA affects their ability to taste, and therefore their food choices and diet. She is a curator at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, where she conducts research in an innovative citizen science program.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.