How Do Pheromones Really Work?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Five Senses

About Tristram Wyatt's TED Talk

Pheromones are mysterious compounds that can make a mammal smell more sexy—but that's not true for humans. Zoologist Tristram Wyatt says human pheremones are hard to find.

About Tristram Wyatt

Tristram Wyatt is a zoologist at Oxford, researching the intersection of pheromone evolution and animal behavior, particularly in mammals. He's interested in the distinction between pheromones and each individual's signature mixture of distinct molecules. Wyatt is the author of Pheromones and Animal Behavior.

