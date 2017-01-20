Accessibility links

Why Is It Important To Be Touched?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Five Senses

About David Linden's TED Talk

Neuroscientist David Linden thinks that of the five senses, touch is the most overlooked, and perhaps the most important for promoting psychological health.

About David Linden

Dr. David J. Linden is a professor in the Solomon H. Snyder Department of Neuroscience at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He served for many years as the Chief Editor of the Journal of Neurophysiology. He has written several books, including Touch: The Science of Hand, Heart and Mind.

