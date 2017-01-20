Trump Signs Executive Order To 'Ease The Burdens Of Obamacare.' Details Still Unclear

President Trump is signing an executive order Friday night directing all government agencies to take steps to "ease the burdens of Obamacare" while the new administration and Congress work to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.

In addition, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is sending a memo to all government agencies calling for a freeze on regulations.

It was not immediately clear whether that memo will be retroactive to affect regulations ordered by the Obama administration.

It was also not immediately clear what "ease the burdens of Obamacare" means or what the language of the executive order is.

We will update with further details as we get them.