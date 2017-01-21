Trumps Wrap Up Inauguration Day At 3 Balls

Molly Riley/AFP/Getty Images
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump took the stage at the Liberty Ball a little after 9:30 p.m.
Molly Riley/AFP/Getty Images
Newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump ended a busy Inauguration Day with a visit to three balls in Washington.
The Liberty Ball and Freedom Ball both took place at the Washington Convention Center. The Trumps took the stage first at the Liberty Ball shortly after 9:30 p.m.
"Well, we did it," Trump began. "We began this journey and they said we — we, and me — we didn't have a chance. But we knew we were going to win." Trump thanked his supporters, along with his wife Melania and Vice President Mike Pence.
"We want to see great things happen for our country," Trump said. "We want to make America great again and we will."
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump dance at the Liberty Ball, the first of three Friday evening, at the Washington, D.C. Convention Center.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Their first dance was to musicians performing the Frank Sinatra song "My Way."
The first lady's dress at the inaugural ball, which often ends up in a museum, was a joint effort of designer Hervé Pierre and Melania Trump.
Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Getty Images
Vice President Pence and wife Karen join members of the Trump family for a dance during the Freedom Ball at the Washington Convention Center Friday.
Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Getty Images
A little over 45 minutes later, according to The New York Times, the Trumps headed over to the Freedom Ball. And their first dance was, once again, "My Way."
Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images
Supporters crowded the Freedom Ball to see President Trump dance with first lady Melania Trump Friday.
Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
President Trump danced with Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Catherine Cartmell of Newport, R.I. during the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Getty Images
First lady Melania Trump dances with Army Staff Sgt. Jose A. Medina, who is from Ponce, Puerto Rico and served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Getty Images
The final stop was the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball at the National Building Museum. Many of the attendees were service members in full uniform. The president, first lady, vice president and second lady each danced with a service member.
During the ball, Trump addressed service members in Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan via a live video link. "You have somebody that's going to be right alongside you," Trump said, per DoD News. "We're going to do it together. Honestly, not only the support you've given me, but the courage you show is incredible, and it's going to be appreciated. It's going to be appreciated more than ever before."
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
President Trump talks with service members in Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan via video link during the Salute to Our Armed Forces Ball at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The night closed with Trump and Pence cutting a giant red, white and blue cake — with a saber.
Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images
President Trump and Vice President Pence concluded the third ball of the evening by cutting a giant cake with a saber.
Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images
