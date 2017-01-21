Trumps Wrap Up Inauguration Day At 3 Balls

PHOTOS: Trump Ends Inauguration Day His Way, With Dances At 3 Balls

Enlarge this image toggle caption Molly Riley/AFP/Getty Images Molly Riley/AFP/Getty Images

Newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump ended a busy Inauguration Day with a visit to three balls in Washington.

The Liberty Ball and Freedom Ball both took place at the Washington Convention Center. The Trumps took the stage first at the Liberty Ball shortly after 9:30 p.m.

"Well, we did it," Trump began. "We began this journey and they said we — we, and me — we didn't have a chance. But we knew we were going to win." Trump thanked his supporters, along with his wife Melania and Vice President Mike Pence.

"We want to see great things happen for our country," Trump said. "We want to make America great again and we will."

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Their first dance was to musicians performing the Frank Sinatra song "My Way."

The first lady's dress at the inaugural ball, which often ends up in a museum, was a joint effort of designer Hervé Pierre and Melania Trump.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Getty Images Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Getty Images

A little over 45 minutes later, according to The New York Times, the Trumps headed over to the Freedom Ball. And their first dance was, once again, "My Way."

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Getty Images Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Getty Images

The final stop was the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball at the National Building Museum. Many of the attendees were service members in full uniform. The president, first lady, vice president and second lady each danced with a service member.

During the ball, Trump addressed service members in Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan via a live video link. "You have somebody that's going to be right alongside you," Trump said, per DoD News. "We're going to do it together. Honestly, not only the support you've given me, but the courage you show is incredible, and it's going to be appreciated. It's going to be appreciated more than ever before."

Enlarge this image toggle caption Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The night closed with Trump and Pence cutting a giant red, white and blue cake — with a saber.