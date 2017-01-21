Panel Round One

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

We want to remind everybody that they can join us most weeks right here at the Chase Bank Auditorium, which is a very nice place, no matter what Tom Hanks says.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: For tickets and more information, go to wbez.org or you can find a link at our website, that's waitwait.npr.org. All right, panel, I know this is a little hard to believe, but other things happened this week.

AMY DICKINSON: What?

SAGAL: I know. And now we're going to ask you about them. Peter, there's new information out this week about convicted banker and fraudster Bernie Madoff. According to a recent interview, Madoff has been spending his time in prison doing what?

PETER GROSZ: Tunneling into the wall behind a picture of Rita Hayworth.

SAGAL: Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: Is it a hobby or is it a...

SAGAL: It's sort of a business initiative.

DICKINSON: Oh, boy.

GROSZ: He's created a pyramid scheme with cigarettes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No, that's not what he did.

GROSZ: Can I have a more specific...

SAGAL: I'll give you a hint. His nickname around the yard is Swiss Mister.

GROSZ: He's making hot chocolate for people.

SAGAL: I'll give it you. He has cornered the prison market for hot chocolate.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: You know what they say, when you get to prison, find the baddest guy in the yard and then sell him a delicious hot beverage.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: According to Steve Fishman, who has done hours of interviews with Madoff in prison, Madoff is, quote, "continually involving his business instincts in prison," this including, quote, "cornering the market on hot chocolate." So what he did was - Madoff went to the prison commissary, bought all the hot chocolate. And now he's, like, turning around and selling it as a markup at the prison yard.

DICKINSON: But maybe there was a lot of hot chocolate at the commissary because no one wants it.

GROSZ: Yeah, who goes to prison and is like, I am so cold today...

DICKINSON: I'm dying...

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: I need my pashmina and my shawl and a hot chocolate. And I'm just going to sit here...

SAGAL: Yeah.

GROSZ: ...And learn to read.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No, it's - and you have to know your market because the white supremacist gang likes it straight, while the Latin kings like a little spice in it.

GROSZ: Yeah.

SAGAL: So you need to know...

SAGAL: Well, the white supremacists insist on marshmallows in there...

SAGAL: Yeah, exactly...

GROSZ: ...Because they just can not.

SAGAL: ...White marshmallows.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE POLAR EXPRESS")

TOM HANKS: (As Conductor, singing) Oh, we got it. Hey, we got it. Say, we got it...

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As characters, singing) Hot Chocolate, hot, hot.

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists refuse to pay for parking. It's a cheapskate Bluff The Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

