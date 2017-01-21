Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about someone going to extreme lengths to get free parking, only one of which is true.

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We're playing this week with Amy Dickinson, Roy Blount Jr. and Peter Grosz. And here again is your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Right now, it's time for the WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play our game on the air. Hi, you're on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SARA LEE: Hi, Peter. How are you today?

SAGAL: I am well. Who's this?

LEE: This is Sara Lee calling from Divide, Colo.

SAGAL: What do you do?

LEE: I am a high school English teacher in beautiful Woodland Park, Colo.

SAGAL: Oh, yeah, that's a beautiful place. That's in the - is that in the mountains there? In the...

LEE: It is. We're pretty close to 10,000 feet, actually.

KURTIS: Really?

LEE: Yes, sir.

SAGAL: So you're dizzy most of the time.

(LAUGHTER)

LEE: Right (laughter). It's not just the high school students. It's the altitude.

SAGAL: I understand. Sara, it is nice to have you with us. You're going to play our game in which you must try to tell truth from fiction. Bill, what is Sara's topic?

KURTIS: Free parking is worth every penny.

SAGAL: Parking is expensive. It costs so much to park here in downtown Chicago, for instance, that when Bill Kurtis gets here to do the show, he just abandons his car out front and then buys a new one when he leaves.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This week, we read a story of someone going to extreme lengths just to get free parking. Our panelists are going to tell you about it. Pick that real one, you'll win our prize - Carl Kasell's voice in your voicemail. Are you ready to play?

LEE: Oh, I am so ready.

SAGAL: You sound ready. Let's here first from Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: In Myrtle Beach, S.C., a local artist, Steven Diskin (ph), is very popular. For the city's winter wonderland festival this week, he offered to do a large-scale, citywide art installation and set to work making the entire town look like the board of his favorite game, Monopoly. Several locations lent themselves to some obvious choices - the four local railroad tracks, the town's boardwalk, even a home and garden store owned by a man named Jeff Marvin (ph), which was turned into Marvin Gardens.

Then, Diskin made an interesting choice. He cordoned off an area in front of his house on a busy downtown street and painted the words, free parking. Then, he started parking there and not putting any money in the meter. Then, he got a ticket, which he ignored. And then, he got another, which he also ignored, and then, a third ticket after which he claimed he was being targeted by the police and sued the town for harassment.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: After a heated exchange with the meter maid, in which Mr. Diskin told her she had, quote, "a monopoly on fascism," police had no choice but to tell Mr. Diskin to go directly to jail, not to pass go and not to collect $200. Diskin finally relented and paid the $750 in parking tickets. But his financial fortunes are turning around since he recently came in second place in a beauty contest and walked home with a prize of $10.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: An artist creates a citywide Monopoly set just so he can have free parking in front of his house.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Your next story of someone trying to save money on parking comes from Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: English legend says that the wizard Merlin built the massive stone circle Stonehenge for King Arthur. Giants allegedly helped the wizard to put the stones in place. John Rothwell (ph) was just another regular John in the 1980s, knocking around his tiny apartment and riding the motorcycle gang The Grave Diggers, when he found a book on Arthurian legend and was overwhelmed by the similarities between him and King Arthur. Arthur was a mythic king, a sword puller and a ruler of the Round Table. John was a biker, a family man and owned a kitchen table. And so, Rothwell had his name legally changed to King Arthur Pendragon. He became a druid and started offering random knighthoods to minor celebrities. He immediately started claiming all that was rightfully his, including Stonehenge. The mythical King Arthur saved the kingdom from the Saxons and tethered his horse to Stonehenge whenever he felt like it. Reincarnated King Arthur Pendragon wants a place to park his Kawasaki and has spent years petitioning the court for the most coveted prize of all the realm - a free parking spot at Stonehenge during the summer solstice. This week, he was finally granted a full day of court time to state his case. Legal watchers worry that if modern King Arthur wins his case this will pave the way for reincarnated Shakespeare to take reincarnated Christopher Marlowe to court for defamation or for Ghost Richard Burton to divorce Liz Taylor all over again.

SAGAL: A man proclaiming himself to be the reincarnation of King Arthur just so he can get free parking at Stonehenge. Your last story of a fight for parking freedom comes from Roy Blount Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR.: When Frida Fardt (ph), F-A-R-D-T...

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT: ...Of Akron, Ohio, married Kim Lee Park of that city, she thought her life would change. And it did. When she met people she no longer had to say, I'm Frida Fardt...

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT: ...Causing them to crack up or say, go right ahead or...

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT: ...Wait till I'm upwind. However, her new name, Frida Park, has gone to her head. She has been parking illegally with abandon - driving through parking lot barriers, tearing up parking tickets from her own windshield and other people's windshields and even tampering with parking meters. I wanted to get some satisfaction from my new name, she told a circuit court judge this week, because I've suffered so much from my old name. I am sympathetic, said the judge, the honorable Hugh Jorgan (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT: But he fined Frida Park and cautioned her to stop doing what she was doing.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: All right, here then, are your choices, from Peter Grosz, an artist creates a town-wide Monopoly game perhaps just so he can have the free parking space in front of his own house; from Amy, a man claims to be an ancient druid reincarnated so he can get free parking at Stonehenge; or from Roy Blunt, the somewhat sad story of the former Frida Fardt, now Frida Park, who's trying to act as if she is, in fact, free to park.

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT: That's more or less it.

SAGAL: Yeah, well, you must choose, Sara, which it's going to be.

LEE: The Stonehenge, the King Arthur.

SAGAL: That would be Amy's story of the man who claims to be Uther Pendragon reincarnated. Well, we actually - to bring you the real answer - spoke with the person who was seeking this parking privilege.

KING ARTHUR PENDRAGON: What they're actually doing is closing up all roads in and around Stonehenge...

(LAUGHTER)

PENDRAGON: ...And they're charging us three times the amount they would charge you as a tourist.

SAGAL: That was King Arthur Pendragon himself.

(APPLAUSE)

LEE: Oh my, (unintelligible).

SAGAL: Turns out, you can get King Arthur on the phone. He is a senior druid at Stonehenge. He is.

LEE: (Laughter).

SAGAL: He went to court this week to press his claim for free parking. Congratulations, Sara. You got it right. You've earned a point for Amy. But more importantly, you have won for yourself the finest prize in public radio - the voice of Carl Kasell. Congratulations, Sara.

LEE: Thank you so much. It was such a joy to talk to you all.

SAGAL: Thank you, Sara. Bye-bye.

LEE: Bye-Bye.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "STONEHENGE")

SPINAL TAP: (Singing) Stonehenge, where the demons dwell, where the banshees live and they do live well. Stonehenge, where a man's a man. And the children...

