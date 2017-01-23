2017 Newbery And Caldecott Medal Winners To Be Announced

Awards for the best children's books of the year will be announced on Monday morning by the American Library Association. We examine the significance of the Caldecott and Newbery medals

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Awards for the best kids books of the year will be announced later this morning by the American Library Association. The Caldecott Medal for best picture book and the Newbery for best children's literature are this country's highest honors for children's book writers and illustrators. NPR's Lynn Neary reports.

LYNN NEARY, BYLINE: Everyone, it seems, has a favorite children's book. Adults often fondly remember the first book that really touched them. And when those who write and illustrate kids books win the Caldecott and Newbery Medals? Well, last year's Newbery winner, Matt de la Pena, says it was an unreal experience.

MATT DE LA PENA: I thought, this is probably an episode of "Punk'd." I just couldn't believe it.

NEARY: There's good reason for the excitement, as retired librarian Rita Auerbach noted in 2013, when the called Caldecott Medal celebrated its 75th anniversary.

RITA AUERBACH: It's a little bit like winning the Nobel Prize in that forever afterwards, you are the Caldecott-winning illustrator. That phrase accompanies your name wherever your name appears.

NEARY: But it's even more than that because winners of the Caldecott and Newberry often go on to become classics such as Caldecott winners, "Make Way For Ducklings" and "Where The Wild Things Are" or Newbery winners, "A Wrinkle In Time" or "Bridge To Terabithia." Chris Allsburg has won two Caldecotts for "Jumanji" and "The Polar Express."

CHRIS ALLSBURG: Years ago, I signed it for parents giving it to their children. And their children have subsequently become parents themselves. So now I'm signing it for, you know, for that generation. So that's a terrific feeling.

NEARY: When Matt de la Pena won last year's Newbery medal for "Last Stop On Market Street," there was an extra reason to rejoice.

DE LA PENA: The inclusion of diverse literature is so important to me. And I've been doing this for 10 years, writing diverse characters. And I just want to honor every Hispanic author who's come before me.

NEARY: And in addition to becoming classics, the Caldecott and Newbery winners often become best-sellers as well.

Lynn Neary, NPR News, Washington.

