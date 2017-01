What Democracy Looks Like: A Video Portrait Of Inauguration Weekend

NPR YouTube

On Jan. 20, 2017, Donald J. Trump became the 45th president of the United States. Between the inauguration Friday and the Women's March on Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people came to the nation's capital to bear witness, protest and show support.

Ten NPR video journalists spent two days around Washington, D.C., documenting the events. Here's what they saw.