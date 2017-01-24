Ring Goes Missing Before Planned Proposal

Daniel Frye planned to propose to Lauren Williams at the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina. The ring disappeared during the shuttle bus ride. A Georgia women found it in her bag when she got home.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Daniel Frye had an idea. He would propose to Lauren Williams at the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina. He brought family and friends to watch. They all rode a shuttle bus to the attraction. And when he got off the bus, Frye realized he had lost the ring. Thanks to social media, they did find it. A woman on the bus discovered it in her bag when she returned home to Georgia.

A photo now shows Ms. Williams wearing the ring, so apparently she still said yes. It's MORNING EDITION.

