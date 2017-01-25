A New Way To Announce The Baby's Gender

Jon Sterkel of Nebraska wanted to announce his baby's gender with an exploding rifle target — blue smoke for a boy. Police gave him a ticket for using explosives without a permit.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Ashley and Jon Sterkel of Nebraska learned the gender of their first baby and had an idea. Mr. Sterkel had been shooting at exploding targets. They figured - why not use this skill in a Facebook video?

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

JON STERKEL: It's a boy.

GREENE: Smoke was blue for boy. Residents nearby didn't seem to care. They thought a house had blown up. They called police who issued Mr. Sterkel a ticket for using explosives without a permit. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.