A Cabdriver Picks Up His Favorite Football Quarterback — Without Knowing It

Washington, D.C., cabdriver Sam Snow started talking to his passengers about his favorite football quarterback, John Elway. What he didn't realize was that John Elway was in his back seat.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin, here to tell you about Sam Snow. He's a D.C. cab driver, and the other day he picked up some passengers. They noticed Snow's jacket covered in Super Bowl patches. They engaged the football fan, asked him, who are your top three quarterbacks? Without hesitation he says John Elway, then they tell Snow to look in the back seat.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: Turn around.

GENERAL MANAGER JOHN ELWAY: How you doing, man?

SAM SNOW: Oh, come on, man. You serious?

(LAUGHTER)

SNOW: Come on, man, John Elway.

ELWAY: How you doing?

MARTIN: Yeah, that's pretty cool. It's MORNING EDITION.

