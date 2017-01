The Thistle & Shamrock: New Year Sounds

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mel DiGiacomo/Courtesy of the artist Mel DiGiacomo/Courtesy of the artist

Prepare your way for the year ahead with a fresh musical start and a chance to discover artists whose careers are destined to gather momentum in the coming months. In this week's episode of The Thistle & Shamrock, hear music from Eileen Ivers, Battlefield Band, John McSherry, Invisible Stars and more.