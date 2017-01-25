Accessibility links

Miramar

Some say you have to have loved and lost to appreciate the beauty of the bolero. Since its inception in Cuba in the early 20th century, the music has been designed for thoughtful and emotional consideration of the joys and pains that come with loving someone so intensely, it becomes like a religion to adore that special someone (an actual bolero lyric).

When the members of Richmond, Virginia's Miramar first heard the music of Puerto Rican composer Sylvia Rexach, they were intrigued that she wasn't as well known as other popular bolero writers. So they came up with an album's worth of her songs to cover, and have been wowing audiences across the country with their exquisite renditions of her songs.

When they pulled into NPR to play behind Bob Boilen's desk, Miramar's members made time stop with a performance that swept us off our feet, ably backed by friends of theirs from Richmond who played gorgeous string arrangements behind the band. So turn the lights down low, clear out the living-room carpet and find your dance partner for this one.

Dedication To Sylvia Rexach is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Sin Ti"

  • "Estatua"

  • "Urgancia"

  • "Tus Pasos"
Musicians

Rei Alvaresz (vocals, maracas); Laura Ann Singh (vocals); Marlysse Simmons Argandoña (piano, organ); Hector Barez (percussion); James Farmer (bass); Sebastian Cruz (guitar); Ellen Riccio (violin); Treesa Gild (violin); Kimberly Ryan (viola); Schuyler Slack (cello).

Credits

Producers: Felix Contreras, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Nick Michael, Kara Frame, Morgan Noelle Smith; Production Assistant: A Noah Harrison; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR.

