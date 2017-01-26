Former EPA Scientist Weighs In On Fate Of Climate Science Under Trump

The relationship between the Trump administration and the Environmental Protection Agency is off to a rough start. The new administration has instructed officials to freeze its grants and contracts, external communication has been frozen, and academic papers by agency scientists may be subject to review before publication. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Tracey Woodruff, a former senior scientist and policy advisor at the EPA under the Clinton and Bush administration, about whether previous transitions in administrations have always had been this rocky.