Fast Food Workers File Complaints Against Companies Run By Trump Labor Pick
Employees of the fast food chains run by President Trump's labor secretary nominee filed complaints Thursday alleging wage theft and sexual harassment, among other things. The complaints to state and federal agencies allege that as CEO of the company that owns the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's chains, Andrew Puzder helped create a workplace culture that encouraged discrimination.