Take Advantage Of Free Birthday Meals, Just Don't Ask For Free Water

Kent Yoshimura took a video of himself getting free food at multiple fast-food restaurants on his birthday. The one request that was denied? Free water.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Kent Yoshimura decided to enjoy his birthday. He traveled from restaurant to restaurant asking for free birthday meals and took video as he received a free breakfast at Denny's. He got a free burger and fries from Red Robin and again from Johnny Rockets then added some wings from Hooters. He got a free latte from Starbucks, a free donut from Krispy Kreme. But not everybody came through. Jack in the Box declined his request for a complimentary cup of water. It's MORNING EDITION.

