Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Acclaimed jazz artists share music and memories
Kendra Shank

John Abbot/Courtesy of the artist

Kendra Shank

John Abbot/Courtesy of the artist

Kendra Shank On Piano Jazz

After studying visual arts and French literature at the University of Washington, Kendra Shank has been pursuing a successful singing career from Seattle to Paris to New York. Her sensuous phrasing and crystal-clear tone have earned praise from critics and fans alike.

In this 2003 episode of Piano Jazz, Shank's thoughtful yet emotional voice illuminates Jerome Kern's "Long Ago and Far Away." Shank also shows off her skill on the guitar when she joins host Marian McPartland for "There'll Be Other Times."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 2003.

Set List

  • "Long Ago And Far Away" (Kern)

  • "Some Other Spring" (Kitchings, Herzog)

  • "Afterglow" (Coates)

  • "Just Squeeze Me" (Ellington)

  • "There'll Be Other Times" (McPartland, Jones)

  • "All Of You" (Porter)

  • Free Piece (McPartland, Shank)

  • "Stranger In A Dream" (Caesar)

  • "Waltz For Debby" (Evans)

