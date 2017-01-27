Milk Producers Pay Back Millions In Price-Fixing Settlement

Between 2003 and 2010, a dairy industry group paid farmers to get out of the dairy game. They were trying to raise milk prices, but it meant slaughtering a lot of cows. An animal rights group was not happy, so they decided to sue on behalf of milk consumers. Now, if you bought milk in some states since 2003, you might be eligible for a payout.