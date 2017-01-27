Accessibility links

NPR logo Milk Producers Pay Back Millions In Price-Fixing Settlement
Special Series

Planet Money

Milk Producers Pay Back Millions In Price-Fixing Settlement

Milk Producers Pay Back Millions In Price-Fixing Settlement

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

Elizabeth Kulas

Between 2003 and 2010, a dairy industry group paid farmers to get out of the dairy game. They were trying to raise milk prices, but it meant slaughtering a lot of cows. An animal rights group was not happy, so they decided to sue on behalf of milk consumers. Now, if you bought milk in some states since 2003, you might be eligible for a payout.

Special Series

Planet Money