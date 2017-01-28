Panel Round One

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it's time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Helen, according to The New Yorker magazine, a lot of the wealthiest people in Silicon Valley and Wall Street, the guys who made billions predicting the next big thing, believe what is coming next?

HELEN HONG: Oh, the apocalypse.

SAGAL: Yes, the end of the world is coming...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

HONG: Yes, I've heard about this.

MAZ JOBRANI: Wow.

SAGAL: ...According to them. And so the new preppers are these incredibly rich people. According to The New Yorker, tech executives and hedge fund managers alike are joining your crazy uncle Don in preparing for the end of the world. They're buying luxury bomb shelters in remote locations. This is being done by billionaires and centi-millionaires, which is a word we're too poor to have even heard of.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: So these are like the doomsday prep bunkers but, like, they have Siri and Alexa talking to you. And they're running everything.

SAGAL: Exactly. And it's all - yeah...

JOBRANI: I think, Peter, that these people got to the point where they had nothing else to buy.

SAGAL: Yeah.

JOBRANI: So someone was like, have you thought about a gold bunker?

SAGAL: It's possible.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: How mad are you going to be when you're wandering around starving and some smug, rich guy rents you a sharp stick and says it's like Uber but for spears?

(LAUGHTER)

JOBRANI: The apocalypse is going to suck for them because they'll be the only ones living. So then, like, when one guy Ubers the other guy's got to pick him up. And then...

SAGAL: Yeah, that's a fact.

JOBRANI: And then the other guy Ubers and he's got to pick him up. And it's just, they're going to go around Ubering (ph) each other all the time...

HONG: And they're all very nerdy. So there's, like - who's going to do the, like, tree chopping and things like that?

SAGAL: Yeah.

MO ROCCA: Excuse me, it's the Epocalypse.

(LAUGHTER)

JOBRANI: They're going to get on Tinder and be like, oh, her again?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IT'S THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT")

R.E.M: (Singing) It's the end of the world as we know it. It's the end of the world as we know it. It's the end of the world as we know it...

