Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, how is Mexico going to get back at us for building that wall? Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: They'll get back at us - next election, the Mexicans are going to hack into the DNC and make us live with another four years of Trump.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: They're going to air telenovelas about Trump's life and all his wives will be played by drag queens.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Mexico will take back California and Nevada and Utah and Colorado and Arizona and New Mexico and Texas and all the land that used to be part of Mexico.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: We'll have to move the wall.

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, panel, we're going to ask you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Maz Jobrani, Helen Hong, Mo Rocca.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. And we will be back with you whatever happens next week. This is NPR.

