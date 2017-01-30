Ping Pong Helps Atlanta Falcons Prepare For New England Patriots

Ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl, coach Dan Quinn says the Falcons put three ping pong tables in the locker room. One player says it improves hand-eye coordination.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Atlanta Falcons are ready for the Super Bowl - of Ping-Pong. Coach Dan Quinn says the team put three Ping-Pong tables in the locker room, which helped players to bond. Since they're heading for the championship, it apparently worked. One player says it improves hand-eye coordination.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Oh, man - but I hope he doesn't miss the game with a Ping-Pong injury. Oh, come on, Rachel. They're going to be ready to play the New England Patriots. Yeah, as long as the Ping-Pong balls aren't mysteriously deflated.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION.

