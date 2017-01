Refugee Resettlement Coordinator Reacts To Trump's Immigration Ban

NPR's Ari Shapiro reconnects with Corine Dehabey, coordinator of Us Together, an organization that works to settle new refugees in Toledo, Ohio. They helped 131 Syrian refugees settle from October 2015 to November 2016. Following President Trump's executive order, we check back in with her about her concerns and worries for Syrians in Toledo, awaiting family members banned from the United States.