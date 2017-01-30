Accessibility links

NPR logo Trump's Immigration Freeze Faces Legal Challenges And Public Criticism

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

Trump's Immigration Freeze Faces Legal Challenges And Public Criticism

Trump's Immigration Freeze Faces Legal Challenges And Public Criticism

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

The Council on American-Islamic Relations filed suit against the Trump administration on Monday on behalf of 20 people affected by the new restrictions on travel to the U.S. Separately, protests continued around the country as opponents faulted what they called Trump's de facto Muslim ban. The White House rejected any religious dimension to the ban and cited the small number of people it has affected.

NPRPolitics

There's More To It