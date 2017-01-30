Politics
Trump's Immigration Freeze Faces Legal Challenges And Public Criticism
The Council on American-Islamic Relations filed suit against the Trump administration on Monday on behalf of 20 people affected by the new restrictions on travel to the U.S. Separately, protests continued around the country as opponents faulted what they called Trump's de facto Muslim ban. The White House rejected any religious dimension to the ban and cited the small number of people it has affected.