At Sessions Hearing, Dems Focus On Fired Acting Justice AG

At Sessions Hearing, Dems Focus On Fired Acting Justice AG

The Senate Judiciary Committee once again debated the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general. Democrats on the Republican-controlled committee raised objections to his nomination. The committee met a day after President Trump fired the acting attorney general over her refusal to defend the immigration order banning travel from seven majority Muslim countries.

