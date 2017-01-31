Accessibility links

VA: Competition With Private Sector Is An Obstacle To Hiring More Medical Staff

VA Hospitals Still Struggling With Adding Staff Despite Billions From Choice Act

The Veterans Administration got $2.5 billion to add more doctors, nurses and other staff. An NPR investigation finds that total staff didn't rise much more than it might have without that money. We examine reasons why it's hard to bring new medical personnel into the VA, including a cumbersome hiring process.