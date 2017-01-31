Accessibility links

NPR logo Donald Trump's Supreme Court Pick — In 100 Words And 9 Tweets

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

Donald Trump's Supreme Court Pick — In 100 Words And 9 Tweets

Enlarge this image

President Trump nominated federal appellate judge Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee. If confirmed, it would tilt the balance of the court back in conservatives' favor. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump nominated federal appellate judge Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee. If confirmed, it would tilt the balance of the court back in conservatives' favor.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
President Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch To The Supreme Court

Politics

President Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch To The Supreme Court

Who Is Neil Gorsuch, Trump's First Pick For The Supreme Court?

Politics

Who Is Neil Gorsuch, Trump's First Pick For The Supreme Court?

Judge Gorsuch was a very traditional pick from President Trump, one any Republican president could have made. He teased reality show, but it was standard fare. That stood out in what's been a chaotic start to this presidency. Liberals are demanding resistance, but Gorsuch will be tough to stop — he has sterling legal credentials, been confirmed once by the Senate and, above all, Democrats have little leverage. They might want a pound of flesh — an eye for a Garland eye — but to what end? GOP leader Mitch McConnell could blow up the filibuster and get through anyone.

NPRPolitics

There's More To It