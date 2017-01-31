Politics
Donald Trump's Supreme Court Pick — In 100 Words And 9 Tweets
Judge Gorsuch was a very traditional pick from President Trump, one any Republican president could have made. He teased reality show, but it was standard fare. That stood out in what's been a chaotic start to this presidency. Liberals are demanding resistance, but Gorsuch will be tough to stop — he has sterling legal credentials, been confirmed once by the Senate and, above all, Democrats have little leverage. They might want a pound of flesh — an eye for a Garland eye — but to what end? GOP leader Mitch McConnell could blow up the filibuster and get through anyone.
I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.)— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
Turn to https://t.co/aR80UqQ2gY at 8pm EST where @POTUS will announce his nomination to the United States Supreme Court.— Justice Hardiman (@JusticeHardiman) January 31, 2017
A special thank you to @POTUS. As Mr. Trump's Supreme Court nominee I promise to always do what is best for the American People. #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/v2N3OCBhyj— Justice Neil Gorsuch (@JusticeNGorsuch) February 1, 2017
SCOTUS justice must stand up to a Pres willing to bend the Constitution. Serious doubts on Judge Gorsuch’s ability to meet this standard.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2017
Judge Gorsuch must explain his hostility to women's rights, support of corporations over workers and opposition to campaign finance reform.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 1, 2017
WATCH → Neil Gorsuch will be a great #SCOTUS Justice. I applaud @POTUS for his excellent pick to our nation's highest court. pic.twitter.com/jCkto6kAs1— Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) February 1, 2017
Gorsuch is excellent choice. Like Scalia in many ways but with a lighter touch. Also less deferential to administrative agencies. Well done.— Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) February 1, 2017
Absent a shock revelation, Gorsuch is sure to be confirmed. Republicans already have the votes and he will get some Democratic support too.— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) February 1, 2017
Hope you like my nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the United States Supreme Court. He is a good and brilliant man, respected by all.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2017