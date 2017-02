Moon Express Reaches Finals In Google Lunar Xprize Competition

The Silicon Valley company, Moon Express, is now a finalist in the $30 million Google Lunar Xprize competition. The company will attempt to place a spacecraft on the moon that could travel on its surface and transmit high definition images. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Naveen Jain, one of the founders of Moon Express, about the competition and the future of private space exploration and research.