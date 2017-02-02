Politics
UC Berkeley Students Divided Over Cancellation Of Milo Yiannopoulos Speech
Audio will be available later today.
Violent protests broke out Wednesday night over a speech Brietbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to give on the University of California, Berkeley, campus. The speech was later cancelled following the protests. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to students Rigel Robinson and Andrew Bremer about the incident.