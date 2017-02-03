Health
Republicans Consider Restoring High-Risk Pools In Obamacare Replacement
Republicans are working on plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. One of the possibilities that has been put forward, reinstating high-risk pools. NPR's Audie Cornish talked to Ryan Burt, who's been involved with high-risk pools for 25 years and helped establish Minnesota's high-risk pool, one of the oldest and most highly regarded high-risk pool programs in the country.