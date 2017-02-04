Panel Round One

Our panelists answer questions about the week's news...She Who Must Not Be Named.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Panel, some other things happened this week - really, I promise you - and now we're going to ask you about them. Luke, according to The Wall Street Journal, it's a tough time for people who have the misfortune to be named what?

LUKE BURBANK: Barron.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Can I have a hint, please?

SAGAL: Well, if you're named this, people will constantly be telling you to order more toilet paper or lightbulbs.

BURBANK: Oh, Alexa.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Or Alexis in the homes of people who don't enunciate.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: When Apple created its artificial intelligence helper they named it Siri, a very unusual name. Microsoft named theirs Cortana. That's OK because who buys anything from Microsoft?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But for their voice-controlled Echo device, Amazon chose the 39th most popular women's name in America, Alexa. That means that Amazon Echos are responding to requests that are being made to actual women. And weirdly, they also say, I'm sorry, but I have a headache.

(LAUGHTER)

FAITH SALIE: Well, there are two morals to this story. One is don't name your children anything remotely popular.

SAGAL: Right.

SALIE: And number two is call everybody in your house cute little nicknames.

SAGAL: Really?

SALIE: Yeah, I would hate it - if my name were Alexa and my husband called me Alexa that would feel awkward. My husband never calls me Faith.

SAGAL: What does he...

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: Well, I mean, am I...

BURBANK: No, you're right...

SALIE: When you're married, do you and your wife call each other...

BURBANK: There's - close relationships, any time anyone's using anyone else's real name...

SALIE: It's a problem.

BURBANK: ...Things have gone wrong.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: That's right. I mean, 100 percent of the time.

BURBANK: Yeah.

SAGAL: What is your nickname, Faith?

SALIE: Oh, it's...

BURBANK: Alexa.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: It's not exciting, but it's sweet. He calls me baby.

SAGAL: Aw.

SALIE: Or then when you have kids you become mommy.

SAGAL: Yeah.

SALIE: Like, I'm always mommy, but (laughter).

BURBANK: Alexa, help me forget that.

(LAUGHTER, SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "")

DESTINY'S CHILD: (Singing) Say my name, say my name. When no one is around you, say baby, I love you, if you ain't running game. Say my name, say me name. You acting kind of shady, ain't calling me baby...

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists try to make reading not so dull. It's our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

