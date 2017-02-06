Astronauts May Hold Football Passing Record

In new video shot on the International Space Station, NASA posed the question: How far can you throw a football in a zero-G environment? Astronaut Tim Kopra threw for 564,664 yards.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with news of an out-of-this-world football feat even Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady hasn't topped. NASA astronauts are claiming to have set a new world record for the longest Hail Mary pass of all time. Way up on the International Space Station, astronaut Tim Kopra threw a football for more than 564,000 yards. Alas, the tremendous throw is unlikely to make the Guinness Book of World Records. There is that whole gravity thing that may have played a part. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.