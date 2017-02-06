Pig No Longer Harasses Residents Of An Oregon Town

For months, Piggy Smalls has eluded capture. A joint task force finally apprehended the pig and released it to animal rescue. Piggy Smalls will no longer be hogging all the attention in Forest Grove.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. An Oregon town was being terrorized. The culprit? Piggy Smalls, also known as the Notorious P.I.G. You could trace his trail of terror in the police blog in Forest Grove. November 18 - citizen reports a pig in the bushes near 17th Avenue. Pig eludes capture. The pig has harassed residents, police say, until now. A joint task force apprehended the animal and released him to animal rescue. Piggy Smalls will no longer be hogging all the attention in Forest Grove. It's MORNING EDITION.

