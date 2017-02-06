'The New York Times' Uncovers How ISIS Recruits From Afar

NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with Rukmini Callimachi of The New York Times about her latest piece on how ISIS recruits via virtual plotting. According to interrogation records of three ISIS suspects obtained by the newspaper, virtual ISIS coaches from Syria and Iraq remotely guide recruiters to carry out attacks through online messages. No longer does a recruiter have to travel to Syria to join or be trained by ISIS; recruits are advised to carry out terror attacks at home.