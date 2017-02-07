Britain's House Of Commons Breaks With Tradition, Bans Wigs

Clerks no longer have to wear the wigs they've worn for more than 300 years. The speaker says the move makes parliament seem "marginally less stuffy."

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of bold moves in Britain's Parliament. The Parliament speaker made news this week by saying President Trump may not address lawmakers, but that's not all. In a break with tradition, the speaker also did away with wigs. Clerks no longer have to wear the wigs they've worn for more than 300 years. The speaker says the move makes the Parliament seem, quote, "marginally less stuffy." Clerks add that it will also cut down on itchy scalps. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

