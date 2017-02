Pentagon's Interest In Leasing Trump Tower Space Presents Conflict

The Pentagon said Wednesday it is interested in leasing space in Trump Tower, the 68-story skyscraper in New York where President Trump lives when he's not in the White House. Ethics experts say that would create a conflict of interest. As president, Trump can tell the Secret Service and Defense Department to rent space in Trump Tower, but as the owner of the trust that manages the building, he can reap a profit.