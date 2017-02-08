Widespread Child Sexual Abuse By Australian Catholic Church Revealed

NPR's Robert Siegel speaks with Rachel Browne, reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald, about the official report regarding alleged pedophilia by Catholic priests in Australia. She says over 4,500 people have made claims of child sexual abuse connected to Catholic institutions over the last 35 years. One of the key figures is American priest and canon lawyer Thomas Doyle, who is a whistleblower. He's been testifying to The Royal Commission investigating the abuse about the Church's cover-ups.