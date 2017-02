Soapmaker Dr. Bronner Releases Posthumous Album Of His Own Words

Walk into any health food store, and you'll find a bottle of Dr. Bronner's soap. It's famous not only for its cleansing power but for its label, which is full of Dr. Bronner's religious and philosophical writings. Now the company is releasing an album of his words set to music. He was a Holocaust survivor, business genius and a difficult family man.