Is Pain A Symptom Or A Disease?

Listen · 9:40
  • Download
  • Transcript
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Getting Better

About Elliot Krane's TED Talk

Doctors are often puzzled when pain lives on after the underlying cause goes away. Medical professor Elliot Krane explains why it can makes sense to think of chronic pain as a disease.

About Elliot Krane

Elliot Krane is Chief of Pain Management at the Packard Children's Hospital and professor of anesthesiology at the Stanford University Medical Center. He studies the cause and effects of pain.

