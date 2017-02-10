What's Race Got to Do with Medicine?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Getting Better

About Dorothy Roberts' TED Talk

Doctors often take a patient's race into account when making a diagnosis—or ruling one out. Professor Dorothy Roberts says this practice is both outdated and dangerous.

About Dorothy Roberts

Dorothy Roberts is a social justice advocate and law professor at the University of Pennsylvania. She directs the program on Race, Science, and Society in the Center for Africana Studies. Roberts is the author of Fatal Invention: How Science, Politics, and Big Business Re-create Race in the Twenty-first Century.