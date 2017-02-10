Accessibility links

When Does Medicine Leave Women Behind?

Listen · 11:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514153036/514386231" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Getting Better

About Paula Johnson's TED Talk

Men and women experience some diseases differently. Doctor Paula Johnson says this is alarming — because most treatments were designed for men, not women.

About Paula Johnson

Dr. Paula Johnson is a cardiologist and president of Wellesley College. Prior to that, she was executive director of the Connors Center for Women's Health and Gender Biology, and chief of the Division of Women's Health at Brigham and Women's Hospital. She was one of the first in her field to call attention to sex differences in medical treatment.

